Missing Father Faked Disappearance And Abandoned Kids To Flee The Country

In August a father of three suddenly vanished on a kayaking trip. Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing by his family on August 12 following a kayaking trip that he took and never returned from. While it was a deeply saddening story, new information is suddenly changing the narrative. Now, it appears like the man was never missing at all. Rather this father faked his disappearance and abandoned his kids to flee the country.

Father Faked His Disappearance In Kayaking Accident

The NY Post shared that the "search for Borgwardt at Green Lake lasted eight weeks." The local community searched far and wide for this missing father, trying to bring peace to his family. Police and local authorities found his overturned kayak and lifejacket, as well as his vehicle near Dodge Memorial Park.

Although all signs were pointing to the man's disappearance, local law enforcement decided to take a different approach, just to see all potential outcomes. In early October they "began scouring computer files and even international partnerships" to find any clues the father may have left behind. What they discovered was that this father faked his disappearance.

Police found that the father's name had been "checked by law enforcement in Canada the day after he was reported missing." From there, officers decided to look into his laptop. He left a long trail of breadcrumbs there. From the computer, police were able to see. that he had been "communicating with a woman from Ubekistan online." Furthermore, he also opened a new bank account, "looked into moving funds to foreign banks, and wiped his computer." Unfortunately for him, the digital footprint remained.

A Well Thought Out Disappearance

This father didn't just wake up one morning and decide this. No, this father faked his disappearance with a lot of care and thought. The NY Post shares how he even "acquired a new passport in late May and left his original one at home before his kayaking trip."

Now that authorities know the truth, the search for Borgwardt has ceased. However, they are pleading with him to return to his family. They now believe he is somewhere in Europe.