Missing Actor James Hollcroft Found Dead After He Disappeared For Days

Authorities have sadly found the remains of missing actor James Hollcroft after he disappeared for days. Hollcroft starred in the Mexican TV series Como dice el dicho.

The actor was 26 years old. Hollcroft went missing on September 3. According to his sister, Jane, authorities found his remains. They had been searching for the missing actor since he disappeared. The last time anyone saw him alive was near his house in Mexico City.

Someone also saw him at work at the Televisa Studios' Artistic Education Centre as well.

"I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments," Jane wrote in a post on Instagram. "You will always be present in our hearts little brother."

The TV actor's brother-in-law, Arturo Avila Meija, also took to Instagram to memorialize the late actor.

"I wish that everything is just another dream," Arturo wrote. "Thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were. We are going to miss you a lot, this really breaks my heart. Today we are lowering the curtain here but I know that you are in heaven doing that great staging that you talked so much about."

James Hollcroft Dies

He then added, "I love you baby brother I will always carry you in my heart."

Besides his family, the school that Hollcroft attended also released a statement mourning the actor.

"Thank you for all those good times we spent together during your acting training," the statement reads. "We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, farewell dear James Hollcroft."

Meanwhile, Hollcroft's friend, Luis Duval, also shared a memorial. "I love you, I love you so much. I'm going to miss you. Fly high my boy. I will always remember how great you are."

Several of the actors fans mourned his lost. One wrote, "Rest in peace and strength for you and your family."

Another commented, "Much peace, strength, all the affection and deep love to his family. May his soul rest with the angels in the sky surrounded by infinite love."