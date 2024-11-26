Miss Universe Faces Backlash Over Racial Slur

Danish model Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was recently crowned Miss Universe. Part of her victory lap involved lip syncing to a particular lyric that the internet was not fond of her using, however.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a since-deleted TikTok, Theilvig videoed herself at the top of the Empire State Building. Naturally, she chose the song "Empire State Of Mind" by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys. However, instead of just lip-synching the chorus, she decided to lip-sync to a part of the song containing a racial slur.

The video shows her 'singing' along to the song as she pans the camera around to show off the staggering view. However, that's not enough to distract everyone from her seemingly syncing the racial slur right at the beginning of the video.

While the video was up, people had a lot to say.

"Hey so, this is crazy," one aptly writes.

"They gonna take that crown," warned another.

"Girl WHAT?!" shouts another.

Some believed that she didn't really say the slur, however, "Yall are some haters she clearly was smiling."

The lines are muddied for sure when watching the footage back. It's hard to say for certain, but it does look pretty incriminating.

Miss Universe Takes Video Of Saying Racial Slur Down

The video no longer exists, although interestingly, another video involving the song and the Empire State Building is still up for all to see.

"USING SLURS ISNT MISS UNIVERSE BEHAVIOR" shouts one in the still-standing video, not wishing for the incident to be swept under the rug.

"Oof why did you delete the other empire State of mind video and not address the elephant in the room? but kept this video up," another writes.

"She said the n word take that crown off," one more demands.

It seems everyone won't let her forget about the incident so quickly. As is the nature with almost all things, it's likely public outrage will calm down and Miss Universe will carry on unaffected so long as she keeps her head down and ignores the noise surrounding her.

It's not possible to definitely prove that Theilvig used a racial slur, as none of us were there. And it seems the one person who was there, the model herself, wants not to talk about it.