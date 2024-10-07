Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas Killed In A Tragic Car Crash

19-year-old Emma Brungardt, 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas, died in a car crash in Kansas on Friday, October 4. The Colby Community College sophomore was inside a pickup truck. Its driver left the roadway between a Y intersection, striking a tree row and causing the vehicle to flip. The driver and the other four passengers survived the crash.

In Thomas County, the crash took place at 9:44 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log reads as follows: "Vehicle 1 was Southbound on County Road 21. At the Y intersection of County Road 21 and a private drive, Vehicle 1 left the roadway going in between the Y striking a tree row. Vehicle 1 came to rest upright, facing South in the tree row."

Authorities pronounced Brungardt dead at the scene. Troopers said that she was using her seatbelt when the crash took place. Meanwhile, the driver and the other four passengers only suffered minor injuries. First respondents took them to Citizens Medical Center.

A Shocking Death

Many were quick to post their condolences on social media. "Last night her along with 4 other team members and our work-study were involved in a car accident," wrote the CC Colby Rodeo team on Facebook. "Unfortunately Emma did not walk away from this. We are praying for all families involved. Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude. Her light will live on in and around the rodeo arena."

"The Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Emma Brungardt, our beautiful Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2024," wrote the Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant. "Emma was a true gem and horsewoman who embodied what it meant to be a rodeo queen, always going above and beyond what was expected of her."

Several users also reacted to the news of Brungardt's passing. "Honestly the best cowgirl out there, I will miss you so dearly," one user said. A CC Colby Rodeo alumni wrote: "The team, students, and families involved are in my prayers. As an alumni, I know that they are all a great community at CCC and will work through this tragedy together."

The 19-year-old teen was majoring in equine management and production at Colby Community College.