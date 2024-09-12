Miss Switzerland Finalist Strangled To Death Then Pureed In A Blender By Her Husband

Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, was found dead in her home in Binningen. Per the New York Post, Joksimovic was horrifically strangled and dismembered by her husband, referred to as "Thomas." Thomas was taken into custody, attempting to make an appeal for his release. However, a federal court denied his appeal as Thomas had reportedly confessed to killing Joksimovic.

An ongoing investigation into the case revealed "concrete indications of a mental illness," as outlined by local outlet, BZ Basel. Initially, Thomas claimed that he acted in self-defense. A medical-forensic report that was conducted would directly contradict Thomas' claims. According to an autopsy report, Joksimovic wasn't just strangled to death.

Her body was dismembered in a laundry room with a knife and garden shears. Additionally, several body parts were chopped up and subsequently put into a hand blender. They were then pureed and dissolved in an unknown chemical. After his arrest, Thomas showed a "noticeably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife."

The public prosecutor's office showed that Thomas had a history of violence. A former romantic partner of his would confirm that Thomas hit her, pushed her against a wall, and strangled her several times. Thomas had also previously strangled Joksimovic on multiple occasions.

Speaking to 20 Minuten, Christa Rigozzi, a former Miss Switzerland, spoke about how devastated she was by Joksimovic's death. "It's terrible. I'm really shocked," Rigozzi told the outlet. "I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman." Joksimovic's shocking, gruesome death has been difficult to grasp for many who knew her. Though the investigation would uncover intimate details about Thomas' history of violence, the brutality of the crime couldn't have been predicted.

Moreover, the couple posed as a picture-perfect family across Joksimovic's social media pages. They had two children, and just weeks prior, the couple went on a "couple's getaway" to Lake Lucerne.