Miss Kansas Calls Out Abuser In The Audience While On Stage At Beauty Pageant

Miss Kansas recently called out her abuser, who was sitting in the audience at the beauty pageant. She had some fiery words and wanted to use the platform to end domestic abuse.

Alexis Smith, of Butler County, won the crown of Miss Kansas on June 8. She beat 25 other contestants for the title. Perhaps, her platform may have played a role in her wine. During the interview portion of the contest, which Smith shared on social media, she stated her goal as Miss Kansas was to "eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships."

She said, "Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today."

"But that's not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and representing as the next Miss Kansas," she continued. "I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life."

That admission soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with people celebrating Miss Kansas for her boldness. One wrote of Smith, "YOU GO GIRL. YOU make me proud of my home state." Another wrote, "What an amazing way to take your power back. I got goosebumps. I know there are other victims watching her now knowing they aren't alone."

Miss Kansas Calls Out Abuser

Speaking to People, Smith explained why she decided to open up. She said, "As Miss Kansas, my platform is deeply rooted in empowering people to break free from cycles of domestic violence and unhealthy relationships. My answer on stage reflects my commitment to fostering a world where every individual feels safe, valued, and empowered to thrive."

"Through the Miss America program, I have found a powerful platform to amplify my voice and advocate for those who may feel silenced or alone," Smith adds. "I will use my story as a catalyst for change kicking open doors to inspire others and create a society where everyone can live free from fear and abuse."

In a statement on Facebook, Smith also talked more about the pageant. She said, "My journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power - not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening."

"This isn't about shunning others," she added. "It's about turning our pain into purposes and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts."