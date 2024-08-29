Miranda Lambert's Husband Started Crying When He Heard Her New Breakup Song

Miranda Lambert recently dropped her new breakup anthem "D—mit Randy!" Turns out, it made her husband Brendan McLoughlin cry.

McLoughlin shared a co-writer credit on the song. Speaking on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, Lambert explained how they song came about. She said that he got a bit teary when he heard it.

She said, "He's super excited about it, too, like he came in in the afternoon and I was like, 'I wanna play you something.' Push play, and he's like, he won't say it but he got a little misty-eyed. He was like, 'You cut my song?' It was awesome, and it's one of my favorites on the record.'"

She also said the song came about due to her husband's trash-talking.

She said, "My husband got his first cut on any record ever, and disclaimer, my husband is a retired police officer, not a songwriter. One day he was just talking sh*t to Jesse Frasure, he was like, 'Writing's not that hard! It's easy.' Jesse was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

Miranda Lambert And Her Husband

So, they put Brendan's money where his mouth was. Miranda Lambert added, "So he made Brendan come in and do a literal write with me, and Jesse and Brendan. Like, he had tracks pulled up and he made Brendan sit there... he came from the golf course, he was in his golf outfit, and we were there for like four and a half hours, writing. I mean, it's a lot. And he was like, 'Oh, it is really hard.' He taught him a lesson."

But Lambert said her husband kept at it. Lambert said once he actually started focusing then he ended up being a good songwriter.

"We started writing this song, and Brendan kept piping in while he was watching football, and I was like, 'Are we doing this? Are you in our out? You're gonna have to turn the game off. You're a songwriter, so get your pen out,'" she said. "We started writing it together, and he wrote some of the greatest lines in the song. And JR was looking at me like, he's killing it."

Lambert ended up feeling very proud of her husband.

She said, "It was really special, actually, because also the situation I wrote this song about, Brendan is my husband, so he's had to hear me b*tch about it for so long that he kind of knew the story better than I did, you know? So he had the same emotion in it that I did and I'm real proud of him."