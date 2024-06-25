Miranda Lambert's Fans Believes Marriage Is In Trouble After Video of Her Husband Dancing With Other Women Surfaces

We have a potential scandal on our hands. Miranda Lambert's fans believe that her marriage may be in trouble after a video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin surfaced. In the video, McLoughlin was getting groovy at Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert's bar on Broadway. The only problem is that it appears he was dancing with other women besides his wife.

Now there's a couple of questions we have to answer here. Some have questioned whether it is indeed McLoughlin in the video. One wrote, "That's not her husband lmao." However, the original poster shared an additional video with evidence of it being McLoughlin.

In response to the video, one Lambert fan wrote, "Wait so he's cheating on Miranda at HER bar ?? bold move." Another wrote, "UMMMM Miranda going to kick someone's a— and I'm here for it." Yet another wrote, "1 oof, he can't dance 2 the nerve to dance with women in his wife's bar 3 not wearing his wedding ring ?? 4 the fact that the guy next to him is wearing an a—holes forever shirt."

In the video, McLoughlin interacts with two women. He dances with one woman and another woman approaches and embraces him. Some fans believe that was Lambert at the end. Fans point out that Lambert was nearby and was aware of the dancing. One wrote, "Definitely him and Miranda dancing with the lady." Another wrote, "Im not even a fan and i can tell thats miranda at the end. Dude just looks lit."

Is That Miranda Lambert In The Video?

However, others don't believe it was the singer, pointing to the difference in size and lack of a tattoo. One wrote, "Definitely not a Miranda anywhere in sight." Another agreed, "True fans know. This is not Miranda lambert ? js." Still, another doesn't think it matters, saying, "Whether Miranda is there or not, he's a little bit too touchy with those women."

Previously, Lambert had opened up about her marriage. She said that her husband is honest to a fault. "My husband tells me the truth," she told Hall in Tuesday's episode. "He gives me harsh reality, and I love it. Everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller, and he's very New York about it."

She also detailed one of their biggest rules.

"It's communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," Lambert tells PEOPLE. "And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don't. We got to tell them."