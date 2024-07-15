Miranda Lambert Unloads On Another Concert Goer For Not Paying Attention To Her Songs

It seems like Miranda Lambert and her fans just don't get along these days. The country singer recently unloaded on another concert goer for not paying attention to her songs.

Personally, I feel like Lambert's being a bit too touchy. If I'm paying money and not distracting anyone then I definitely wouldn't appreciate getting called out. While I can understand yelling at people fighting, shouting at someone having a conversation seems a bit extreme, doesn't it?

Lamber was performing at the Under the Big Sky Music Festival in Whitefish, Montana when the incident occurred. She performed alongside Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Tanya Tucker, and Charles Wesley Godwin. So, it's possible that the person in question wasn't even there to see Lamber. Still, the singer stopped the show and made a big scene. Yikes!

She said, "When it's white and it's dark up here - I can see your head is not turned the right way which is this way. So, if you came to visit, do it somewhere else. If you came to sing some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell then we're doing that tonight. Are we clear? Are we done with our drama yet?"

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Concert Goers

Apparently, there was also a fight at some point. She also yelled about fighting. She said, "Fighting is not okay. And it's always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers everybody. I'm gonna wait it out. Mine's empty. This looks like a good time for a drink y'all."

Previously, Lambert said that she doesn't actually mind if concert-goers fight during her shows. She prefers that they do it during these five songs rather than "Tin Man." I can't say for certain what she was trying to play when she started calling out attendees.

"If you wanna fight at my shows, I'm all about it, give 'em hell. I've got five songs for you. 'Fastest Girl in Town,' 'Kerosene,' 'Little Red Wagon,' 'Wranglers,' 'Gunpowder & Lead,'" she said. "Don't do it during 'Tin Man.' That's not the time. I know you can hear the sh*t talking because it's a ballad but that's not the time. So pick your times. You've got five songs. Look at the set list and choose wisely."