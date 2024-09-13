Miranda Lambert Teases Duet With Post Malone

Country music continues another banner year for the genre with its crossover appeal. Post Malone certainly operates as the vessel in which country music soars into popular music again. One of pop's biggest constants decides to shift gears into country and gives the genre the final push it needed. Now, it looks like we might get another potential hit with Post Malone. This time, it's with Miranda Lambert.

Recently, Lambert speaks with The Hollywood Reporter at the MTV Video Music Awards. There, the interviewer asks if she has any dream collaborations still in mind. However, it looks like the country star already knocked one of them off her bucket list. The other would be another massive pop crossover too. "Yeah, well, I've gotten to collaborate a little bit with Posty, so I'd like to," Miranda says. "He's been hanging around Nashville and making friends with all of us, and so it's just great. And Chappell Roan, I'm a huge fan. So, I'm going to meet her tonight, and I'm excited to see her perform."

Miranda Lambert Hints at Massive Post Malone Duet as Country Gets Bigger

Miranda would be getting onto a white hot artist right about now. Post Malone spends a good chunk of the summer vanquishing challengers for the number one spot on the Hot 100 with Morgan Wallen.For instance, Eminem's big comeback single Houdini flatly debuts below I Had Some Help. Currently, the pair rest idly at number two underneath Shaboozey's smash hit A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Guys like Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs sit at the top of country music, slowly nudging it towards the limelight before Post. The former's last album One Thing at a Time muscled everyone out of the way and guaranteed Morgan a number one album and single with Last Night. The latter currently occupies 30% of the diamond songs within country music. It's only a matter of time before Fast Car joins the ranks. Evidently, country reigns supreme and Miranda Lambert could join that upper echelon with a Post Malone duet.