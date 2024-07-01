Miranda Lambert Stops Show And Threatens Two Fans After They Start To Fight At Her Texas Show

Miranda Lambert recently had some choice words for fans after they interrupted her show. The country singer stopped performing to threaten two fans fighting at her show.

While the singer thought it was a medical emergency at first, Lambert realized two women were fighting at her show. She grew impatient when police and security failed to handle the matter. She told them to kick out or remove one of them. Finally, she ended up stopping the show.

Lambert decided to handle things herself. She said, "Is somebody okay? Did somebody pass out? Are you good? Are y'all fighting?"

The singer threatened to abandon the stage and put a stop to the fight. She may not have started the fight, but she promised that she would be the one to finish it. She said, "D—n, this song? Because I will come down there and you don't want that today. We're not doing that today. I'm gonna go east Texas red on your a— right quick!"

“Are y’all fighting during this song? Because I will come down there and you don’t want that.” Miranda breaks up a catfight during Tin Man ? ?: jackiee0 pic.twitter.com/j7mmEoTWIU — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 30, 2024

She continued, "Is everybody okay? Is anybody bleeding? He ain't worth it... it's fine." Finally, she just snapped and went, "It's always the girls! We always get riled up and we start punching each other! Why? He's an a—hole... that guy's an a—hole. Hey, dear police, can we just go ahead and remove?"

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Concert Attendees

When police struggled to remove the women, Lambert became more exasperated. She said, "That would be great, thank you very much. She looks about 5'4, throw her over your shoulder, man, come on. Good gosh."

Lambert was performing "Tin Man." It's not the first time that Lambert has got testy with fans over the song. She previously stopped performing the song after noticing a crowd of girls taking selfies during the concert. She felt it was rude and called them out in front of everyone.

The move proved to be controversial with some supporting Lambert and others criticizing her.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second.... These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p—-ing me off a little bit," she said. "I don't like it, at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music."