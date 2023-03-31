Miranda Lambert Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans: 'I Truly Apologize'

Miranda Lambert had to cancel Thursday's (March 30) Las Vegas residency date at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood after a doctor placed her on vocal rest.

"Hey y'all, I have been under a doctor's care all day to see if things improved, however unfortunately I've been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight," began a statement Lambert shared on social media.

"To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize," she continued. "I am working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday. See you all soon, and thank you for understanding."

She reassured fans that "tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for their refund policy."

Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency began in Sept. 2022 and lasts through December. She has five dates slated for April, with the residency resuming in July, November and December.

"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert shared last year in a press release. "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines - and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa - so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we've dreamed up."

In other Lambert news, she recently shared that she'd be down to appear on Yellowstone, as long as she gets to play herself.

Velvet Rodeo: the Las Vegas Residency Dates

April: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

July: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November: 30

December: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

