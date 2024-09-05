Miranda Lambert Says She Took A Gamble Dating Her Husband

Under a certain lens, one could argue that Miranda Lambert's recent comments about her relationship with Brendan McLoughlin were a bit shady. However, Lambert appeared to be nothing but grateful when speaking to Us Weekly about a wide range of topics. The most interesting tidbits, of course, were directly related to how she knew McLoughlin was the one for her so early in their relationship.

When asked if she ever imagined falling for a "city boy," Lambert offered an adorable answer! "Absolutely not. It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be. He's such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city."

Later, Lambert was asked about her judgment for knowing McLoughlin was "The One" despite only having been together for around three months. "I kind of went for it; no risk, no reward. ... Texas people are very much who they are, like, 'Y'all come on in, but if you don't like us, we really don't care.' That New York mentality is the same, except they're not as sweet about it. I just felt like the worst that could happen, I've lived through. If it ends, it ends."

"If it ends, it ends." I deeply admire that answer, honestly. Many of us allow certain fears or apprehensions to control our lives. Sometimes, the answer is just to dive into the unknown and see what happens! Lambert had an oddly philosophical response to why she felt so inclined to take such a massive leap of faith.

"If you don't put your heart out there, are you ever going to get the big love that everybody wants? That all the songs are about, that all the movies are about? I'm guarded in a lot of ways, but when it comes to my heart, I'm like, what do you really have to lose? Pain is pain, but it passes."

If I didn't know any better, I'd say that Lambert was a ruthless pragmatist suited to be a James Bond villain! However, it's obvious how much she cares for McLoughlin. Hopefully, the pair can stand the test of time!