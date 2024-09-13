Miranda Lambert Reveals What Scares Her as An Artist

It takes some incredible courage to be vulnerable with a massive group of strangers. You have to deal with some of their judgements and deal with their varying reactions, good or bad. Miranda Lambert knows those fears firsthand. However, she's learning how important it is to tell her truth.

Recently, Miranda Lambert speaks with Taste of Country to promote her new album Postcards From Texas. There, she discusses some of the breakup songs on the record. Moreover, she ponders the bravery and importance of transparency in writing songs. "I've just picked my moments when I was ready to have whatever song that was out. Because I signed up to tell the truth. I got in country music, and that's what we do," Miranda emphasizes. And I just feel like it's important to — good, bad and ugly— tell your story, because it's also somebody else's story. You know, it makes you not feel alone... I mean, it's scary putting [out] all your feelings. You can't hide behind a co-writer. It's like, here it is. Here's my diary entry."

Miranda Lambert Sometimes Shies Away From Writing Personal Songs By Herself

Similarly, a big thing for Miranda is to shed any worries of what anyone is going to say about you. They don't know you well enough to speak for who you truly are as a person. "It just can bog you down, and it doesn't mean anything," Lambert expresses. "You can get really caught up about what strangers have to say about you. But it doesn't speak to your character, because they don't really know you. So I'm just trying to be me and be the best person I can be and learn from my mistakes."

One can easily assume this goes hand in hand with her relationship with the tabloids. There's been a lot of drama between Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin over the months. However, Lambert embraces any of their differences in upbringing and thinking. It only makes them strong, she argues. "And he's someone in my life that is not a 'yes' person. I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all. And I don't do that. I don' think it's healthy mentally. I think it's very important, and Brenda's just very honest, he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is, he doesn't sugar coat. He calls me on my sh*t," Miranda says on the Dumb Blonde podcast.