Miranda Lambert Reveals If She Has Any Major Regrets About Her Career

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music, but does she have any regrets about things she's done in the past?

The singer recently sat down with Us Weekly to discuss her career. She said that there are things that she wished she handled differently. However, she said that she doesn't have a lot of regrets musically.

She said, "There's a million of those. There's a million of just being a human. Musically, I don't have a lot of regrets. Just weaving in and out of relationships and labels. There's a lot of things [where] I look back, and I go, maybe I could have handled that differently. I'm a Scorpio, so I'll make the decision right away, good, bad or ugly. My husband's a Libra, so I've learned from watching him not to rush into comments or judgments or decisions."

She also said that she likes to wear her heart on her sleeve as a musician and songwriter.

Lambert said, "I'm sure it crosses everyone's mind, because as a songwriter, you're really saying your truth. And I think it's important, even the tough songs that are like, 'Oh, this one's pretty raw.' But I put songs like that on every record I've ever put out because that's what I signed up to do. That's what country music is about: saying the truth — good, bad or ugly."

Miranda Lambert Talks Regrets

Meanwhile, Lambert confessed that her fiery personality has sometimes got her in trouble.

The singer said, "It's also gotten me in trouble. I'm definitely a fiery personality and am strong in who I am. Most times it's been worth it, honestly, because at least people know who I am. Sometimes, if you're just vanilla and not polarizing in any way, do you just kind of disappear into the fray?"

Lambert also said that she's worked hard to get where she is in the industry.

She said, "I have to sleep at night, even though some of my creative choices [put me on] a longer road. I haven't had a ton of No. 1's, and it's taken a lot longer. And for women, it takes longer in country music. But it was worth it to me because I wanted to make sure that people knew exactly who I was, where I was from and the values that I carried through my music and as a person. If that meant the longer or harder road, it was worth it to me. I'd rather not do it at all than present myself as something that I'm not, because people see right through that."