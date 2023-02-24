At dawn, we ride. Girl Scout Cookie season is in full swing, with adorable little troops posted up outside grocery stores across the nation selling the sweet, crunchy, ooey-gooey morsels by the minivan load. Always one to rally for the cause, Miranda Lambert picked up a few boxes of the good stuff, and her three favorite cookie varieties prove the old adage: Stars, they're just like us!



The country superstar posted a selfie on Instagram on Feb. 19 showing off her delicious "haul" in a Walmart parking lot.



"I had to make a Walmart run today (for some essentials and other stuff I didn't know I needed 😎) and I lucked out. The @girlscouts were right outside the door! I love girl scout cookie season. Made a haul! 🍪💕 #thinmint #carmeldelights #peanutbutterpatties," she captioned the image.







Lambert is holding a box of Caramel deLites (aka Samoas) in the photo, but if hashtags mean anything, the singer is a fan of two other classics of the genre: Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties (aka Tagalongs).



Carrie Underwood, a former Scout, took to the comments to recite her Scout's oath, writing, "*puts 3 fingers up "On my honor, I shall try to serve God and my country...to help people at all times...and to live by the Girl Scout law."



Grammy-winning songwriter and frequent Miranda Lambert collaborator Natalie Hemby also chimed in, revealing that Lambert is a certified Girl Scout Cookie groupie.

"I remember when we wrote at my house and a girl came by selling them and you made her day and bought like 8 boxes (and she met MIRANDA LAMBERT)...They all came to my house and I ate all of them because you were on the road the rest of the year...," Hemby commented.

