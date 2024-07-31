Miranda Lambert Reportedly 'Stressed Over' Marriage After Recent Scandal

Miranda Lambert is allegedly on a warpath right now. A video surfaces back in June of her husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing and flirting with other women at a Nashville. Now, Brendan and others begin to feel her vicious wrath as a result.

Recently, In Touch reports an insider's scoop on the turbulence in the Lambert household. After the incident unfolded, Miranda lays into her husband. Essentially, she warns Brendan there's an obvious ultimatum that comes with him continuing to fool around. ""Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he'd better mind his behavior or else," the source says to the publication.

Miranda Lambert Allegedly Has Her Husband Brendan McLoughlin in The Doghouse

Apparently, Miranda's stresses are beginning to seep into other aspects of her life as well. The frustrations in her marriage show themselves in her stage performances as well. For instance, she threatens a rowdy bunch in the audience that she would 'come down there' on June 29th. It's not quite clear what she meant by that. Evidently, Lambert said it with enough conviction that they did shut up.

Moreover, the superstar country crooner rips into distracted concertgoers on July 13th for not paying much attention. It's clear to the insider at this rate that Lambert carries a bit of paranoia with her and it causes her to lash out. "Miranda's stressed over her marriage and clearly taking it out on her fans," they say. "She's constantly worried about what Brendan's up to when her back is turned. So any little thing will trigger her temper."

Ultimately, it seems like Miranda Lambert wouldn't be in the wrong to split with her current hubby. However, it seems like she's letting love take precedent. It's just going to be uncomfortable for a while. "Miranda hasn't pulled the plug on her marriage, nor does she want to. But Brendan will be in the doghouse for a while," the insider emphasizes.