Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Passion for Animal Rescue

Oftentimes, your passion isn't just limited to one field. You never know where your mind and motivation could lead you to in life. Ultimately, it can evolve into something else or you share more than one passion as you grow older. For Miranda Lambert, country music will always remain her first love in life. However, she's found happiness and fulfillment in one new aspect in her life: animal rescue.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Lambert spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about animal rescue work. There, she emphasizes how much joy she finds in another one of her true passions in life. Moreover, she expresses the feeling she gets from working with her mother in such work. "It's cool to be able to share passion with your mom, and she's been my biggest fan and biggest supporter. But [MuttNation is] something that brings us together on a human level. It's out of the glamour, out of the glitz. It's just about a passion of doing good for the world and saving animals," Miranda says.

Miranda Lambert Finds New Life Outside of Country Music in Animal Rescue

Lambert and her mom start their MuttNation foundation back in 2009. Initially, their plan revolves around your typical household pets like cats and dogs. The organization's website explains how Miranda and her mom have raised over $9 million to date. Moreover, they share that their mission is "to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter; and educate the public about the benefits of these actions."

However, now, they're expanding their efforts to saving horses from their trauma. They're launching a grant specifically with the intention of helping out all the steeds. Miranda breaks down what it means to help them. "I love people that are as fanatical about rescue as I am," Lambert says. "And rescuing horses is such a different animal. I mean, honestly, pardon the pun, but it's such a big deal because these are huge animals who have been through so much trauma. And so it takes so much patience on either side, and so much trust on either side. And I think that it's just not an easy feat."