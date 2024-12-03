Miranda Lambert Makes Surprise Appearance At Arlyn Studios 40th Anniversary Celebration

It's been a hectic time at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. Twelve years ago this month, in December 2012, Grammy nominee Freddy Fletcher, his wife, Lisa, and their three partners repurposed it. Now it's a first-class commercial recording studio after it was previously used as an audio engineering school.

Last month, Miranda Lambert joined Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Edie Brickell, Charlie Sexton, Calder Allen, and other A-list celebs at an exciting gala celebration of Arlyn Studios' 40th anniversary. The "House That Built Me" superstar was a surprise performer at the shindig marking the historic studio's birthday.

What Makes Arlyn Studios Special?

Superb Recording Accommodations And A Unique, Welcoming Family Tradition

Constructed in 1984, Arlyn Studios is located at the imposing Austin Opera House. Some of the biggest names in the music industry have used its 7,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art recording facility over the years. They include Jessica Simpson, Bonnie Raitt, Cody Johnson, Ray Charles, Neil Young, David Crosby, Jennifer Nettles, Les Paul, and Kris Kristofferson. They and other luminaries have had the honor of passing through its legendary doors.

"For The Record: Arlyn Turns 40" was presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Big Loud Texas, Armadillo World Headquarters and The Panacea Collective. Arlyn Studios would like to thank partners BMI, Big Hat Spirits, C3 Presents, Gibson, Guayakí Yerba Mate, H-E-B, Hotel Magdalena, ICON, Lalo Tequila, Lone Star Beer, Nine Banded Whiskey, South Congress Hotel, Ranch 616, Tecovas, Topo Chico, and YETI.

There were performances by Miranda Lambert, Los Lonely Boys, Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly, the Allen Family, and others.

Arlyn Studios Has Long Been Defined By A Pervasive Sense Of Family

That Is Partly Why So Many Distinguished Artists Choose To Record There

Arlyn Studios is extremely family-oriented, as its history attests. Its founder, Freddy Fletcher, is Willie Nelson's nephew and the son of his late sister, Bobbie. She passed away at 91 in 2022. Bobbie played piano in the building that now houses Arlyn Studios during its former incarnation as a hotel. The name Arlyn actually belonged to Freddy's dad.

The facility boasts three recording spaces plus outstanding technology that top performers crave. Arlyn's tradition of family relationships and welcoming atmosphere also maintain it at the pinnacle of the music industry.