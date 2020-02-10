Miranda Lambert Shares Stage With Hometown High School Choir During Texas Tour Stop

Miranda Lambert collaborated with hometown talents on Saturday night (Feb. 8) during her Wildcard Tour stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Members of the Lindale High School choir from Lambert's East Texas hometown helped the country music star add more emotion to the CMA, AMA and Grammy award nominated song "Tin Man."

Lambert's hometown high school choir appeared during an acoustic portion of Lambert's set. Per local reports, nearly two dozen students were invited to take part in a once in a lifetime opportunity and a full-circle moment for a country star.

Footage making the rounds online shows the Nashville star rehearsing backstage with several of her alma mater's current students.

Also big thanks to the @LindaleHS Choir for joining me at the @AACenter last night for such a special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pG2oUdaAo0 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 9, 2020

Lambert wrote "Tin Man" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for the 2016 album The Weight of These Wings.

Read More: See Miranda Lambert's Stunning 'Tin Man' on Austin City Limits

The Wildcard tour reconvenes Feb. 20 after a Valentine's Day break with a revolving cast of opening acts, including Parker McCollum, The Randy Rogers Band, LANCO and Cody Johnson. Remaining dates include postponed appearances in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado which got postponed by Lambert earlier this month due to a sore throat.

"Tin Man" Lyrics

Hey there, Mr. Tin Man

You don't know how lucky you are

You shouldn't spend your whole life wishin'

For something bound to fall apart

Everytime you're feeling empty

Better thank your lucky stars

If you ever felt one breakin'

You'd never want a heart

Hey there, Mr. Tin Man

You don't know how lucky you are

I've been on the road that you're on

It didn't get me very far

You ain't missin' nothin'

'Cause love is so damn hard

Take it from me darlin', you don't want a heart

Hey there, Mr. Tin Man

I'm glad we talked this out

You can take mine if you want it

It's in pieces now

By the way there, Mr. Tin Man

If you don't mind the scars

You give me your armor

And you can have my heart

Now Watch: The Best Miranda Lambert Videos

