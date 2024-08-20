Miranda Lambert's Lewd Jokes At Italian Statue's Expense Has Fans Saying She's Gonna Get Banned From Social Media

Looks like Miranda Lambert's apparently in hot water, at least with some folks. The "House That Built Me" singer showed her saucy sense of humor while on a European jaunt with her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. According to the New York Post, Lambert recently debuted some snaps of their stay in Italy, where she reportedly playfully "pinched" a ststue.

People took note of Lambert's irreverent gesture. One teased, "You're probably gonna get banned from Instagram."

So what's up with this situation? We took a closer look for you!

Miranda Lambert And Her Husband Had Their Overseas Getaway After Earlier Rumors Of Marital Trouble

Looks Like Talk Of Discord In The Lambert-O'Loughlin Marriage Was Baseless

Harmony has seemingly been restored in the Lambert-McLoughlin household following rumbles about problems in their marriage lately.

A couple months ago, McLoughlin was seen dancing with a woman in Nashville, sparking talk of something going on.

However, the female in question, whose name is not known, said to InTouch Weekly via the Post she was at a bachelorette shindig with some gal pals at a bar when they noticed McLoughlin.

Everyone Was Just Having A Good Time Together

"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance. We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."

The ladies asked McLoughlin to take a pic with the future bride.

The woman contended that, "There was never anything inappropriate said" and "there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking."

She added, "We are all grateful for him being so kind and helping to make our trip fun and memorable, and it's sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason."

So it sounds like good-natured socializing and nothing more!

Miranda Lambert Met Her Husband Six Years Ago

McLoughlin Was A Police Officer In New York City

How is this for a meet-cute? Lambert was appearing on Good Morning America, McLoughlin was working security. The rest, as they say, is sweet history.

Lambert and fellow country music superstar Blake Shelton were married for four years, from 2011 to 2015.