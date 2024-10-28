Miranda Lambert’s Latest Album Features Songs Inspired By Blake Shelton, According To Friend

Country songs are often about sorrowful romantic heartbreak and its aftermath. If that is so, then Miranda Lambert has plenty of grist for her mill. Her high-profile marriage to fellow country music star Blake Shelton imploded in 2015 after just four years. He ended up tying the knot with Gwen Stefani. Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin.

Videos by Wide Open Country

So all is right with the world, then? Well, maybe. According to an insider, Lambert is still smitten with Shelton - and some of the songs on her latest album, Postcards From Texas, supposedly reflect it.

Miranda Lambert Won't Outright Say That She Had Shelton In Mind For Some Songs

She Does Admit They Are Autobiographical

Per In Touch, Lambert hedged about Shelton's presence in her songs. "I signed up to tell the truth," "The House That Built Me" singer says. "And I just feel like it's important to - good, bad, and ugly - tell your story."

If you do believe that Shelton was the inspiration for some tunes on Lambert's album, she is seemingly kind to him.

One Song In Question Is 'Run'

In this song, the outlet notes, Lambert sings this lyric: "Oh this freedom I found, babe, sure wasn't free / I owe you a lifetime of apologies / I'm tellin' the truth now / I loved you so much / I'm sorry for lyin' about who I was."

You can read as much or as little into these words as you wish, but it sure does seem like Lambert is wistfully referring to her gone-by-the-boards relationship with Shelton.

An Anonymous Friend Claims That Miranda Lambert Sees Her Marriage To Blake Shelton In A Different Light Now

This Source Says She Isn't Still Playing The Blame Game

"Miranda is older and wiser now," the source shared, "and she no longer lays all the blame at Blake's feet. Now it still gives her fodder for writing hit songs!"

Sounds a bit like Taylor Swift, eh?

Lambert Seems Content With Herself And Her Current Husband

After Some Hard Times, She's In A Good Place

Lambert told Us Weekly, "I'm lucky. I reached a lot of my goals early, and then you're like, 'What do I chase now?' It takes a while to figure out the balance of actually living your life so you have something to write about and constantly being on the grind. And I think I finally found that balance pretty good."

We're happy for you, Miranda. Just keep singing!