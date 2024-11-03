Miranda Lambert is Reportedly Ready to 'Go Ahead & Start a Family' With Brendan McLoughlin

The sacrifices it takes to start a family seem incredibly daunting. I mean, the mental and financial prospects alone of uprooting your entire life for a child would be enough to scare me straight personally. That doesn't include the physical lifestyle change for all the mothers of the world. But for Miranda Lambert, it seems like her and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are willing to endure anything to become a mom and dad.

Recently, a source reported to In Touch about Lambert and McLoughlin's plans for the future. Apparently, the couple wants to have a baby in the future. Ultimately, though, it's a matter of Miranda ditching one of her big habits at home when she's ready. "She loves to unwind with a beer or three and she's been known to down tequila, too," they say. "She really wants to be a mom, but some favorite pastimes have got to go and that's the problem."

Miranda Lambert Looks to Kick Old Habits and Start a Family With Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda is reportedly going to drastic lengths to ensure there are no temptations for her to drink too. If she can't have any fun with the alcohol, no one can. "She doesn't want booze in the house and that means her hubby, Brendan, can't drink either," they say. "So they're both feeling the drought."

Apparently, Brendan's been expressing his desire to Miranda as well. In a separate report, another source reveals the extent to which Lambert's husband is sparking the romance. "He's piling on the charm, they're enjoying romantic time and rekindling the spark and having a good, sexy time with lots of lavish dinners, sightseeing and fun hotel romps," they say. "She definitely wants to go ahead and start a family with Brendan, ideally biologically, but she's willing to go the surrogate route also."