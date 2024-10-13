Miranda Lambert Interview Turns Awkward When Blake Shelton Song Plays

Recently, Miranda speaks with Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast for an interview. There, she talks about a myriad of things as she promotes her new album Postcards From Texas. However, things take an incredibly awkward turn in the middle of the conversation.

Theo thinks about the old days when radio shows still exist as prominent fixtures in culture. Particularly, he points out Cryin', Lovin' or Leavin' Show and asks one of his producers to pull a clip as a perfect reminder. They emphasize how they're picking the first clip they find. Unfortunately, that first clip plays her ex husband Blake Shelton and hilarity ensues. Perfect," Lambert dies laughing. "That was actually perfect ... My first wedding song, guys, let's play that."

There's really no telling if this was an intentional choice by Theo and the crew. Regardless, Miranda remains a good sport and chuckles it off.

Miranda Lambert Recalls The Time She Met Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Her Mother

On the same podcast, Miranda opens up about meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother. This is years before their whole saga unfolds where the mother takes advantage of Gypsy. But at the time, there's no reason to suspect something bad is happening behind the scenes.

Naturally, Miranda does her research into the crazy story when everybody else learns it in a documentary. She swears by Gypsy being a sweet woman and thinks the whole situation is still surreal. "Like, I believed [the mother]. I mean, I did. When all that came out, I was freaking out. Somebody texted me and was like, 'Have you seen this documentary?' I'm like 'What? What's happening?' And I've been down all the rabbit holes of it," Lambert says. "I'm in it, 100%. Now she's pregnant, I watched all the things. she seems to be thriving. the whole thing was crazy. It was real to her. She was a child, you know?"