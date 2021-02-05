Miranda Lambert Cuts Road Trip Short After Hit-and-Run Accident

Followers of Miranda Lambert's social media accounts know that the country music star and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have been taking a road trip around the South in the airstream she calls The Sheriff.

A trek that's included stops in Asheville, North Carolina (home of Biltmore Estates) and Charleston, South Carolina got cut short after a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 20 near Atlanta.

"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a**hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20 W," Lambert wrote on social media. "It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane.

"We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage," Lambert adds. "Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road."

Based on photos of the airstream, the thing most damaged in all this is Atlanta traffic's already bad reputation.

Lambert adds that The Sheriff's been repaired, so the 37-year-old Nashville star's family will be "back to our vagabond ways" soon enough.

Hopefully, Lambert's travels inspire a follow-up to her 2019 studio album Wildcard, which brought us "Bluebird," "Tequila Does" and other high points in the singer-songwriter's career.