Miranda Lambert Had a 'Secret Spot' For Her Flask in Her Grammys Outfit

Country singer Miranda Lambert attended the Grammys on Sunday night, and you'd best believe she was ready to party. The star was nominated for multiple awards during the ceremony, but one of her first priorities was making sure she'd be able to party down when the situation was right.

Lambert was up for four Grammy awards, including Best Country Solo Performance for "In His Arms," Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Luke Combs, Best Country Song for "If I Was a Cowboy" and Best Country Album for her most recent release, Palomino.

Lambert didn't end up bringing home any awards, but she did have heads turning when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about one of the most important things she had with her during that special night: her personal flask of tequila.

Speaking to the outlet, Lambert revealed she was excited to just chill and have a good time at the biggest night in music.

Advertisement

"There's a huge celebration of hip hop tonight, so I'm excited about that, and just being here," she said. Lambert attended the show with husband Brendan. They shared a table with Luke and Nicole Combs. Just imagine a table full of country greatness in a room full of some of the greatest musicians alive.

"I don't have to perform or anything, I just get to be here and watch the show," Lambert continued. "I brought my little flask of tequila, so we're just gonna hang." She motioned to the small handbag she brought with her to the red carpet, when she revealed she had a hiding spot for her beverage of choice.

"It won't fit in this tiny little bag! It's like, just, nothing, 'cuz it's so small, so I have another secret spot for my flask." Unfortunately, she did not reveal where it was.

If nothing else, Miranda had a ton of fun at the Grammys. And she's certainly inspired the rest of us to make sure we have a flask of tequila at the ready...you know, for when we get bored being a tour de force in music.