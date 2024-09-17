Miranda Lambert Gives Her Take on Beyoncé in Country Music

Beyoncé's controversy with the CMA Awards causes an endless amount of debate and discussion. People feels drastically different about the situation. Some feel like the industry is snubbing her for a multitude of reasons. Additionally, they reckon she did everything she could to make a genuine country record. Conversely, others feel as if there's no malicious intent at all or they don't think she comes in from a true place. Regardless, it's causing a bit of a mess within Nashville circles, causing country's finest like Miranda Lambert to speak up.

Recently, Taste of Country speaks with Lambert to discuss how she feels about Beyoncé and her recent endeavor into country music. Evidently, she's a fan of Cowboy Carter. Moreover, she merely stresses that artists create from a true, earnest place rather than lie about it. "I want artists to be themselves," Miranda emphasizes. "Like, whatever's authentic to you and whatever you're doing right now, if you're living in your authenticity ... you have to appreciate that about an artist."

Miranda Lambert Stands Behind Beyoncé and Her Foray Into Country Music

Similarly, Miranda sees the potential in how a record like Cowboy Carter could positively impact the industry. We already have another shining example that shows how these crossovers could unite the playing fields. ""Just like Post Malone coming to Nashville and immersing himself in our community that we love so much," Lambert says. "It makes me happy, and I think that's exactly the right way to do it, and I appreciate it."

We're already seeing the dividends Miranda was talking about finally pay off. Currently, Shaboozey rules the number 1 song in the country with an iron fist. A Bar Song (Tipsy) reigns as the biggest song of the summer, right next to Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help. Shifting how people perceive country as an industry and a culture can only help grow the genre even further.