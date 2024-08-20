Miranda Lambert Gets Candid About Her Marriage

Miranda Lambert has been navigating a pretty bumpy relationship with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Drama and gossip about their personal lives spill out onto tabloids and various websites. Usually, you might expect for them to keep things pretty hush. However, the country star finally lets people peek into their love story.

Recently, Miranda appears on an episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast. There, she talks a little bit how she met Brendan and how it eventually blossoms into their full blown marriage.

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Relationship With Her Husband

Miranda meets Brendan on the set of Good Morning America when he still works for the New York Police Department. She gathers with her bandmates in the Pistol Annies when they point him out to Lambert. At the time, she acknowledge that she thinks he's cute. Still, Miranda isn't overly concerned given they have a show later that night.

Eventually, they get together later in the evening after her security invites him. They hit it off so well, they get real old school and write letters to one another. "We gave him one ticket, no +1, he came by himself, and we met up after the show. I didn't even see him before the show, we met up after and hung out and talked." Miranda recalls. "He was super cool, we talked and just kept in touch. And we wrote each other literal letters, like old school. I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Write letters with pens?' I was like, 'Yeah.' He's eight years younger, so that was really mind blowing to him."

Miranda doesn't care too much that they're a little different from each other in their upbringings. Rather, she appreciates the differences now more than ever. It keeps their relationship fresh and her mental health strong.

"We just hit it off, we're very different, but we come from the same background. He's from a law enforcement and first responded family, our attitudes align," Miranda emphasizes. "And he's someone in my life that is not a 'yes' person. I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all. And I don't do that. I don' think it's healthy mentally. I think it's very important, and Brenda's just very honest, he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is, he doesn't sugar coat. He calls me on my sh*t."