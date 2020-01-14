Miranda Lambert Honoring First Responders on Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert will honor first responders each night of her upcoming Wildcard tour, which kicks of this Thursday (Jan. 16) in Tupelo, Mississippi. The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer was inspired by New York's Country 94.7's First Responder Friday, for which she honored her husband, NYPD officer Brendon McLoughlin.

"My whole family does it. My mom, my dad, my three brothers, my brother-in-law - they're all cops. So, I had no other choice," McLoughlin told Radio.com. "I was in nursing school for a bit, and I chose being a police officer and it was the best decision I ever made, truly."

Lambert decided to honor a different first responder during each stop on her Wildcard tour, giving fans a chance to share stories of local heroes. Fans can contact local country music radio stations in each city. For a full list of participating radio stations, visit here.

Read More: How Did Miranda Lambert Meet Her Husband? Her Pistol Annies Bandmates Set Them Up

Lambert met her husband while taping an appearance on Good Morning America with her bandmates, the Pistol Annies (Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley).

"Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did 'Good Morning America.' My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me," Lambert told the New York Times. "My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.' [Laughs] Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"

The Texas native announced her marriage to McLoughlin in February of 2019.

I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me," Lambert wrote.

Lambert released her most recent album, Wildcard, in 2019.

Cody Johnson and LANCO will join Lambert on the Wildcard tour. See a full list of tour stops below.

Wildcard Tour Dates:

January 16 -- Tupelo, Miss. -- BandcorpSouth Arena

January 17 -- Biloxi, Miss. -- Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 18 -- Birmingham, Ala. -- Legacy Arena at the BJCC

January 23 -- Little Rock, Ar. -- Verizon Arena

January 24 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Bridgestone Arena

January 25 -- Evansville, Ind. -- Ford Center

January 31 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Vivint Smart Home Arena

February 1 -- Denver, Colo. -- Pepsi Center

February 6 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Sprint Center

February 7 -- Tulsa, Okla. -- BOK Center

February 8 -- Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

February 20 -- Anaheim, Calif. -- Honda Center

February 21 -- San Diego, Calif. -- Viejas Arena

February 22 -- Ontario, Calif. -- Toyota Arena

February 27 -- Fresno, Calif. -- Save Mart Center

February 28 -- San Jose, Calif. -- SAP Center Center

February 29 -- Sacramento, Calif. -- Golden 1 Center

April 23 -- Boise, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 24 -- Spokane, Wash. -- Spokane Arena

April 25 -- Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena

April 30 -- Edmonton, AB -- Rogers Place

May 1 -- Regina, SK -- Brandt Centre

May 2 --Winnipeg, MB -- Bell MTS Place

May 5 -- London, ON -- Budweiser Gardens

May 7 -- Oshawa, ON -- Tribute Communities Centre

May 8 -- Ottawa, ON -- Canadian Tire Centre

May 9 -- Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre