Miranda Lambert Feels Inspired To Mentor Younger Artists Since She Doesn't Have Her Own Children

Miranda Lambert has a tremendous musical gift, abundant success, tons of fans, and more material resources at her disposal than most of us can even imagine. She is deservedly one of country music's brightest lights. So it's heartening to hear that Lambert is giving back by mentoring emerging artists largely because she has no kids of her own.
Hooray for you, Miranda, and for the talented young people who benefit from your big-hearted professional guidance! You inspire them. Perhaps the drive and ambition of these aspiring performers inspires you too. Their careers will take off because yours already has.
Let's learn more about Miranda Lambert's mentoring!
Miranda Lambert Is A Stepmom But Has No Biological Kids
Mentoring Matters To Her
Lambert described her motivation for being a mentor when she was a guest on Bunnie Xo's podcast, Dumb Blonde via tasteofcountry.com.
She said, "Since I don't have children of my own, I want to use that part of what I've learned for younger generations," Especially of artists, because nobody tells you how this goes."
Lambert added, "Nobody sits there and gives you a handbook of, like, 'Well, when you make it to this level, this is what's gonna happen."
She Reaches Out To Female Artists Who Are Starting Out
Lambert Is Known For Her Professional Generosity
There seems to be absolutely no competitive envy or territorial instinct in Miranda Lambert, In fact, she has kindly lent a hand to women who are beginning their careers in music. Per tasteofcountry.com, "She typically includes up-and-coming women on her tour lineups, and her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour boasted an all-female bill featuring Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Elle King, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde."
On top of that, Lambert inaugurated Big Loud Texas, "a label imprint dedicated to rising Texas artists — in 2023."
All of this is very impressive. It shows her character and altruism. Lambert gets something out of what she does for young singers as well. She said, "Being around that new fire and young people that are so hungry and so inspired is like, 'I want some of that,' you know? And I wanna give them some of the wisdom and some of the reminders [to] enjoy the ride."