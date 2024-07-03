Miranda Lambert Doesn't Care If You Fight During Her Show
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert Doesn't Care If You Fight During Her Show — Just Do It During One Of These Songs

Miranda Lambert isn't one to mess with as fans earlier this week found out. However, she doesn't really care if you fight at her shows. There's just a time and place to do so.

Lambert is all for a beatdown — just don't do it during "Tin Man." In fact, she decided to share with fans the songs that she'll allow a concert brawl during. So keep this in mind next time you go to one of Lambert's concerts. She said, "If you wanna fight at my shows, I'm all about it, give 'em hell. I've got five songs for you. 'Fastest Girl in Town,' 'Kerosene,' 'Little Red Wagon,' 'Wranglers,' 'Gunpowder & Lead.'"

However, Lambert is extremely protective over "Tin Man" and doesn't want any distractions. The singer will totally call you out if you try to ruin that song. She said, "Don't do it during 'Tin Man.' That's not the time. I know you can hear the sh*t talking because it's a ballad but that's not the time. So pick your times. You've got five songs. Look at the set list and choose wisely."

A Fight At A Miranda Lambert Concert

Lambert's PSA comes after she went viral for threatening a couple of fans. Two women were fighting while she was trying to perform "Tin Man" during a recent show. The singer said, "Is somebody okay? Did somebody pass out? Are you good? Are y'all fighting?"

At first, she thought someone was having a medical crisis. However, she quickly realized that the two were actually fighting each other. She promised that she would put a stop to the fighting, one way or another. She said, "D—n, this song? Because I will come down there and you don't want that today. We're not doing that today. I'm gonna go east Texas red on your a— right quick!" Lambert threatened to come down off the stage and give them a proper beating.

"Is everybody okay? Is anybody bleeding? He ain't worth it... it's fine." She added, "It's always the girls! We always get riled up and we start punching each other! Why? He's an a—hole... that guy's an a—hole. Hey, dear police, can we just go ahead and remove?"

She said to security, "That would be great, thank you very much. She looks about 5'4, throw her over your shoulder, man, come on. Good gosh."

 

