Miranda Lambert Doesn't Care If You Fight During Her Show — Just Do It During One Of These Songs

Miranda Lambert isn't one to mess with as fans earlier this week found out. However, she doesn't really care if you fight at her shows. There's just a time and place to do so.

Lambert is all for a beatdown — just don't do it during "Tin Man." In fact, she decided to share with fans the songs that she'll allow a concert brawl during. So keep this in mind next time you go to one of Lambert's concerts. She said, "If you wanna fight at my shows, I'm all about it, give 'em hell. I've got five songs for you. 'Fastest Girl in Town,' 'Kerosene,' 'Little Red Wagon,' 'Wranglers,' 'Gunpowder & Lead.'"

However, Lambert is extremely protective over "Tin Man" and doesn't want any distractions. The singer will totally call you out if you try to ruin that song. She said, "Don't do it during 'Tin Man.' That's not the time. I know you can hear the sh*t talking because it's a ballad but that's not the time. So pick your times. You've got five songs. Look at the set list and choose wisely."