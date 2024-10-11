Miranda Lambert Breaks Silence About That Time She Met Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Her Mother

The Gypsy Rose story still remains a little crazy. For the uninitiated, I'll try and briefly recount what desperately needs all the details. Basically, the court sentences the 32 year old to ten years in prison for murdering her mother back in 2015. However, during that time period, her mother convinces everyone that Gypsy is disabled and essentially runs a scam. Additionally, she abuses her daughter and leaves her malnourished to keep the jig up. Nowadays, she readjusts to her normal life after serving her sentence. Apparently, Gypsy loves country music and stars like Miranda Lambert got caught up in the controversy back then.

Recently, Miranda appears on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von for an interview. There, he asks about some resurfaced pictures with her and Gypsy Rose when she was still a Make-a-Wish kid. Initially, Lambert keeps it pretty brief by calling her a 'super sweet girl' and leaving it at that. However, Theo prods a little more and asks about what she thinks about the situation with her mother.

Miranda Lambert Gets Candid About The Gypsy Rose Situation

Miranda keeps it real about the shock upon learning everything in real time. "Like, I believed [the mother]. I mean, I did. When all that came out, I was freaking out. Somebody texted me and was like, 'Have you seen this documentary?' I'm like 'What? What's happening?' And I've been down all the rabbit holes of it," Lambert says. "I'm in it, 100%. Now she's pregnant, I watched all the things. she seems to be thriving. the whole thing was crazy. It was real to her. She was a child, you know?"

Additionally, Miranda explains Gypsy's connections within country music before everything happened. Consequently, no one, including herself, could've suspected what eventually happens. ""I can't believe I was part of that, but you know, you don't know at the time. And neither did she," Lambert continues. "Her mom worked the system, and it worked. 'Cuz we've all met her. The whole country music community, ask any of us."