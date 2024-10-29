Minnesota Pastor And Father Of Five Murdered On Missionary Trip

On Friday, October 25, the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Minnesota received some terrible news. Beau Shroyer, 44, pastor and father-of-five, was killed in what pastor Troy Eastorn described as an "act of violence." Shroyer was on a missionary trip in Angola where he was allegedly murdered.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The Lakes Area Vineyards Church broke the news on its website. "We were notified by Mark Bosscher, the Chief Personnel Officer & General Counsel of SIM-USA, that our dear brother and friend Beau Shroyer was killed in an act of violence while serving Jesus in Angola, Africa," reads the statement, signed by lead pastor Troy Easton.

"At this point, there are many details about what's happened that are still unknown, however, we have been in contact with his wife Jackie, and are doing what we can to come alongside them in this shocking and awful time," the statement continues. "Be assured that even in their shock and grief, they are strong in the Lord and His word and have wonderful support around them."

Murder In Angola

Shroyer, a former police officer, and later real estate agent, started doing missionary work that led him to move to Angola in 2021 alongside his wife and children. Later, he described the area where they lived as a "remote bush" village. There was no electricity, sewer or water systems, or mail service in the area. Despite that, Shroyer and his wife, Jackie, were particularly excited to teach them about Jesus and preach the Gospel.

According to Randy Fairman, SIM USA president, Shroyer and his family were "some of the first missionaries to begin service with SIM USA after the COVID lockdowns eased." Fairman stated he was on his way to Angola to provide support for Shroyer's family. Both he and Easton have asked members of the Lakes Area Vineyard Church to pray for Shroyer's family. This includes Jackie, his wife, and his children, Bella, Avery, Oakley, Iva, and Eden.

Safe Travel instructs travelers on their website to avoid non-essential travel to Angola. The site mentions the provinces of Cabinda, Lunda Norte, and Lunda Sul. According to the website, Angola has a high level of crime which involves violence. These crimes include armed robbery, assault, and rape, among many other crimes.