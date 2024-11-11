Minnesota Father, Who Went On Trump Rant, Kills Wife And Two Kids In Murder Suicide

On Thursday, a Minnesota man shot and killed four family members and himself. This is only months after a frustrated rant about Donald Trump being elected president.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Anthony Nephew, 46, killed his wife, ex-partner, and both of his sons, 15 and 7, before shooting himself.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa spoke about the incident in a press conference the day after. The man was suffering with mental health problems, confirmed by himself on Facebook and the police.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Authorities first found the shooter's ex-partner, Erin Abramson, 47, and her 15-year-old son Jacob Nephew dead from "apparent gunshot wounds" inside their own home.

They then found his wife, Kathryn Nephew, 45, and their 7-year-old son Oliver Nephew dead inside their home. Both houses weren't too far apart.

Finally, Nephew himself was found with a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound inside the home, too.

Father Kills Family In Rage After Trump's Win

It can be assumed that Nephew went on his rampage due to his anger and frustrations about Trump's win. He posted heavily on Facebook about his fears of dystopia and hatred that would hit America when he comes into office.

In July, he posted, "My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion."

"I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross," he continued, expressing his fears.

His also expressed, in another post, that he feared the US would become akin to "Gilead." This is a nod to The Handmaid's Tale. In that novel turned Hulu show, women are stripped completely of their writes and are used as reproductive vessels for the upper class.

His cultural and political outrage combined with his vulnerable mental state paints this as a simple yet unbelievably tragic story.

It will never be known absolutely surely why Nephew killed his family and himself. Although it's likely he had a twisted idea that this fate was more merciful than living a term under Trump.