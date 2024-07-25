‘Facts of Life’ Icon Mindy Cohn Blasts Co-Star for Ruining Revival of Classic Sitcom

Mindy Cohn, who starred in the popular sitcom The Facts of Life (it aired from 1979-1988) is alleging that one of her former co-stars is responsible for the demise of a deal that might have brought a reboot of Facts back to our TV screens.

When we reflect on the sitcoms we loved back in the day, many of us assume that everyone got along behind the scenes. Well, maybe they did, but there can be nasty squabbles years after those shows have left the airwaves. This widely-publicized incident seems to underscore that point.

Mindy Cohn Said A Casual Chat Sparked Talk of Reviving Facts

Three famous actresses said they watched the show during its run

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cohn was recently on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM. She reportedly told Lewis that discussion of possibly revisiting Facts got underway while the pandemic was taking place.

Cohn said actresses Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, and Amy Poehler spurred talks of a revival. According to Cohn, the trio said that their folks watched All in the Family but they themselves gravitated to Facts of Life.

What Role Did Norman Lear Play in This Situation?

As Cohn tells it, the legendary Norman Lear, who passed away in 2023, got wind of this casual chat and was intrigued. He created and produced the groundbreaking All in the Family and was an uncredited exec producer of Facts.

He allegedly approached the four stars of Facts (Cohn, Nancy McKeon, Kim Fields, and Lisa Whelchel) about getting back together again in front of the camera for a Facts 2.0. Cohn said there were virtual discussions via Zoom about the nascent project.

An Unnamed Facts Star Allegedly Made a Reboot Fall Through

Mindy Cohn Blames One of Her Co-Stars

According to Cohn, "One of the girls...went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself and devastated the rest of us." Although Cohn stopped short of saying which actress was at fault, she hinted that a peek at her Instagram account would show who she is chummy with and who she isn't.

The Fallout Has Been Painful

Cohn spoke frankly of the rift this incident has caused. "A couple of people can't move past it, don't want to move past it. We are not as united. We were united for 40 years over not talking about each other, not doing dirty, not, you know, all for one, one for all. And this kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad."

Cohn reportedly said to Lewis that all four women are speaking again, but there has been a rupture that has not entirely healed. "We didn't [talk] for a while, and now we do-ish," she said, "but the trust is gone."

She reportedly expressed her frustration with people's sometimes mercenary motives. "Some people are so desperate for either money or fame that it causes them to do things that, to me, I guess I'm still not that jaded. It shocks me. You're gonna do that over money or that over becoming famous? It always just kind of freaks me out that people will do that: throw friendships, deep true friendships, under the bus for a dollar."