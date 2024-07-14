George W. Bush, Obama, And Others Condemn Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

People from every side of the political spectrum acknowledges the horrific attempt on Donald Trump's life.

At a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump speaks to his supporters in route to the election in November. However, shortly after, shots fire, grazing Donald's ear in the process. We know now that the former U.S. president and current candidate is being treated for his injuries by doctors. The news clearly rattles a lot of the country.

Former President George W. Bush, wrote, "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who Donald Trump took over office from in 2016, speaks out about the situation. He emphasizes the preservation of democracy and how this country needs to be safe for it to fully operate. Additionally, he states that he and his wife Michelle are happy Trump wasn't seriously injured. "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," Obama declares. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

US Citizens and Senators React to The News All Across Social Media

Floridian senator and fellow republican Marco Rubio offers his thoughts and prayers to Donald Trump and his family after the sudden assassination attempt. "Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today," he says.

Conversely, democratic governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro condemns the vicious attack on Donald and the hundreds of spectators. "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro emphasizes to the press. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

Moreover, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins Rubio in urging every American to pray for Donald Trump after the incident. "Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family," he states.

Many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) let their skepticism be known. Many Americans are expressing how they believe that powerful forces stage this incident behind the scenes. One person jests, "Trump security was smearing ketchup on his ear."

On the other hand, there are many commending Trump for his toughness after the plot on his life. One person shares photos of Donald raising his fist and his mugshot. They state, "Trying to jail and then kill Trump and just giving him the two hardest pictures of all time is the biggest backfire of all time. He may win all 50 states."