Miley Cyrus's Sister Noah Reunites With Mother Following Love Triangle Drama

Time mends all fences as they say. Miley Cyrus's sister Noah appears to have made up with her mother Tish following a reported love triangle.

Photographers captured Noah and Tish walking together in Los Angeles. While they didn't necessarily appear friendly, they also don't appear angry at each other. The fact they're together at all shows progress has been made. It's the first time Noah and Tish appeared together in three years.

Both wore causal outfits and left an office building. They also rode together, leaving in the same car. This comes after alleged feud over Dominic Purcell. Noah and Dominic reportedly had a thing before the actor got with her mother. The relationship allegedly didn't have Noah's blessing. .

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on," a source told People in early March. "They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up." A separate source said Purcell and Tish's daughter were together for eight to nine months. Tish then pursued him, offending her daughter. She did not attend their wedding in 2023.

Noah Cyrus Mends Relationship

However, she tried to make amends with her mom, telling her happy birthday for her 57th.

The insider continued, "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." At the time, it appeared that Noah was staying loyal to her father Billy Ray Cyrus. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus stuck mostly with her mother following their parents' divorce.

A source previously told E!,"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on [Miley's] relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the insider said in 2022. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship." Miley wasn't aware of all the drama at the time involving her mother and sister.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a second source close to Miley told the outlet. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy." However, according to Tish, she and Purcell had been talking since 2016.

"I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, 'Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you're super cool and ... you're doing such a great job with your family.' ... I didn't see it for a year," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.