Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Cyrus Comments On Rumored Love Triangle With Mother With Brutal Clapback

Miley Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus is breaking her silence about a rumored love triangle between her, her mother Trish, and actor Dominic Purcell. She did so by clapping back at an internet troll.

Noah recently posted an Instagram post with photos of her time at Coachella. She captioned with Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" lyrics. "Dear Lord, when I get [to] heaven please let me bring my man," Noah wrote.

However, one person took it as the perfect time to poke the bear. They brought up all the rumored drama about Noah and her mother. They wrote, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" This apparently struck a nerve with Noah. She replied, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass [sic] just choke on the fattest c-k. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

Up until this point, Noah hasn't commented publicly about the love triangle, but there's been plenty of behind-the-scenes drama. The tea is that Noah and Purcell were together first. Then the actor got with her mother Trish while having a relationship with Noah. Noah was allegedly offended by her mother's marriage to the actor, according to insiders. "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source told People. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

Miley Cyrus Was Unaware Of Love Triangle

The insider continued, "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." However, ultimately Noah didn't attend the wedding. She has stayed loyal to her father Billy Ray Cyrus following the divorce in 2022. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has mostly took her mother's side.. A source previously told E!,"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on [Miley's] relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the insider said in 2022. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

However, she reportedly was unaware of a love triangle between her sister and mother. "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a second source close to Miley told the outlet. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

Meanwhile, Trish said that Purcell has been pursing her in some fashion since 2016. "I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, 'Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you're super cool and ... you're doing such a great job with your family.' ... I didn't see it for a year," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.