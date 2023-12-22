Miley Cyrus' Updated Version of 'Santa Baby' Goes Viral for Its Sassy Lyrics

Her empowering twist on the original song stands the test of time.

Eartha Kitt's 1953 recording of "Santa Baby" —and subsequent covers by Madonna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood, and more—portrays a narrator playfully coaxing Santa to lavish them with extravagant gifts. The song, with its tongue-in-cheek tone, has been a festive staple for years. And while it's hardly as controversial as other classic Christmas songs (we're looking at you, "Baby, It's Cold Outside"), it's fair to say that "Santa Baby" feels a bit out of touch in modern times.

That might be why Miley Cyrus's 2018 version of the song has been going viral on TikTok this holiday season. In the original song, Kitt plead for a fur coat, a '54 convertible, tree decor bought at Tiffany's, and other worldly treasures from her suitor and not-so-secret Santa. Meanwhile, Cyrus defiantly sings "Don't want diamonds, cash or stars/ Nothing that comes in a box/ No more fluff, I've had enough/ And I can buy my own damn stuff."

Cyrus' empowering twist on the lyrics were part of a refreshing skit that aired on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In it, Fallon and music producer Mark Ronson scramble to save face after trying to gift Cyrus with a diamond necklace, keys to a new ride, and other lavish gifts.

"What are you doing?" a flustered Fallon asks as part of the joke.

"You said I could update the lyrics," Cyrus responded.

Fallon and Ronson give up on their advances after Cyrus delivers her punchiest line: "Listen Santa to what I say/ A girl's best friend is equal pay."This lyric cuts straight to the chase, spotlighting the modern shift towards recognizing women's independence and the importance of financial equality.

Cyrus's revamped "Santa Baby" not only stands the test of time but also seems to have earned the stamp of approval from Gen Z. Its popularity on TikTok this year is a testament to how well it resonates with the younger generation, who are known for championing themes of empowerment and equality.

Read on for the full lyrics.

"Santa Baby" (Miley Cyrus's Version)

Santa baby, I hear you've got some presents for me, Miley

I've been an awfully good girl

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Santa baby, I don't need any fancy jewelry

Not me, I've got something else in mind

Santa baby, and I don't need your presents tonight

Don't want diamonds, cash, or stars

Nothing that comes in a box

No more fluff, I've had enough

And I can buy my own damn stuff

Santa baby, I bought a baller car of my own

My own, I bought it all by myself, Santa baby

With zero help from Elf on a Shelf

So stop interrupting me when I talk

And don't text me pictures of your [*interrupted by ringtone*]

Santa baby, I'd love to know my ass won't get grabbed at work

By some ignorant jerk

Tell the dirtbag to put away the chimney tonight

[Outro]

Put away the chimney tonight

Just put away your chimney tonight

So put away your chimney tonight

So put away your chimney tonight