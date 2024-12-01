Miley Cyrus Reveals It Was Her Mom's Idea to Dance With a Pole for Performance at 16 Years Old

Miley Cyrus takes time to explain how one of her most controversial moments in her career actually stems from her mom Tish. Recently, she spoke with her sister Brandi Cyrus for Billion's Club series on Spotify. In celebrating the accomplishment of over a billion streams, the former Hannah Montana goes over her illustrious career so far.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Naturally, one of Miley's biggest hits "Party in the USA" comes up and so does her divisive performance at the Teen Choice Awards in 2009. At the time, she's 16, performing on top of an ice cream truck with a large pole on top. It doesn't take a genius to realize that this looks terrible for her. Instinctively, you might think this is an immature choice for a teen to make or predatory from someone behind the scenes.

However, Miley and Brandi laugh about it, knowing that it was their mother's grand idea. "Yup, that was my mom's idea. So she always lets me take the blame," she says, "When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus."

Miley Cyrus Explains Why There Was a Pole During Her Performance

This isn't the only time Miley took the time to explain such a controversial moment in her career. On TikTok last year, Cyrus goes over old performance footage and rejects the obvious optics. Initially, her mom's idea comes from the fact that they know about trailer park lifestyle. Consequently, it would be cool to express those stomping grounds on the big stage.

Still, I'm not sure where the ice cream cart with the pole comes into play. But Miley emphasizes that the pole was simply for balancing purposes. "So, apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole, but it wasn't a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on! Like what did you want from me?" she says. "Was I really gonna do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?"