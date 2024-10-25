Miley Cyrus Reportedly Wants Godmother Dolly Parton to Cut Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Her Life

The Cyrus household remains as turbulent as ever. Billy Ray finally reaches the conclusion to his messy divorce saga with ex wife Firerose. However, it leaves him broke and with a litany of harmful allegations attached to his name. Consequently, some of his family don't want anything to do with him, particularly his daughter Miley. Apparently, she's trying to get others in her life to see it her way, especially her godmother Dolly Parton.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, In Touch reports that Dolly Parton is desperately trying to get the Cyrus family back in order. It breaks her heart to see them in disarray. "Dolly is not impressed by the way Billy Ray has treated anyone lately, she was appalled by what came out during his divorce with Firerose and of course she would never support him hurting Miley," the insider says. "But she's also not the type to just cut people out. She believes in forgiveness, so as upset as she is with Billy Ray, she's still taking his calls."

Miley Cyrus Wants Nothing to Do With Her Father Billy Ray

This comes on the heels of some incredibly thorny leaked audio where Billy Ray trashes his family. He berates his ex wife Firerose and proceeds to speak bad about his other ex wife Tish Cyrus and his daughters. Obviously, this leaves a foul taste in Miley's mouth and she chooses her mom's side in this fight. As much as Dolly Parton tries to resolve the issues within the family, the Hannah Montana star isn't trying to hear it. "But for Miley, that ship has sailed. She wants nothing to do with her dad and wants Dolly to stop the forgiveness campaign," the insider explains.

Additionally, Miley wants her godmother Dolly to see it her way too. According to reports, she's essentially giving the 9 to 5 singer an ultimatum: keep trying to be friendly with Billy Ray and see what happens. "Not only that, but she's saying she wants Dolly to ditch Billy Ray too, for her it's a matter of loyalty," the insider says. "It's highly unlikely Dolly will be bossed around by Miley though, she's a woman who knows her own mind!"