Miley Cyrus Looks Like a Gothic Princess on the Runway on Album Release Eve

When Gucci throws a party for your new album, you've got to serve up a show-stealing look that captures the rebellious yet fun spirit of your music. Miley Cyrus passed that test with flying colors on Thursday (March 9). The event celebrated Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation as well as her ambassador role for Gucci Flora.

But first, Cyrus appeared in West Hollywood at the Versace FW23 Show. She arrived at the star-studded event looking like a goth-rock Lily Munster thanks to a black, purple and pink dress that's accentuated with chains. It's an ideal fashion statement to go along with the singer-songwriter's blonde-highlighted black locks. While there, she posed for photos with two other notable LGBTQ+ recording artists: Elton John and Lil Nas X.

"This collection starts from the understanding and appreciation of the body that we have always had in our heart at Versace," Donatella Versace shared in a statement about the event, which showcased the fashion house's fall-winter 2023 line. "We applied the lessons learned in the Atelier to ready-to-wear: the construction, the tailoring, the beauty of fabric. This is a celebration of our craftsmanship and understanding of true luxury."

Later in the evening, Cyrus and her partner since 2021, Liily drummer Maxx Morando, rolled into Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills for an event in her honor. This time, she wore a sequined, one-shouldered dress and a turquoise faux-fur jacket while toting a silver, metallic purse that's been reintroduced to the Gucci collection. Fashionistas there included family, with sister Brandi Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus among the many celebrities photographed by Getty.

Cyrus' eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation was released on March 10. It includes two already-popular dance floor bangers: "River" and No. 1 pop hit "Flowers."