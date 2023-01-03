Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton joined forces to ring in the new year on Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31 on NBC. The special included a wide-ranging lineup and plenty of collaborations between Cyrus and Parton -- and for their last song, the two broke out Parton's classic "Jolene." After honoring Patsy Cline with a rendition of "Walkin' After Midnight," the two singers and hosts realized their set was missing something.

"Dolly, we forgot something," Cyrus said onstage. "I came from L.A., you from Nashville, all the way to Miami, and we didn't even do 'Jolene.'"

"Well, that can't happen!" responded Parton.

The crowd then exploded with cheers as the two dove into the song. With the classic instrumentals backing them up, they sang the first chorus together -- Parton with the melody and Cyrus providing harmony. The two seemed to play the parts of the opposing women onstage, giving one another competitive looks throughout the song. The two traded verses, and the performance only gained momentum as it continued. In the final verse, Cyrus belted out "Jolene," as Parton yelled, "I oughta kick your butt!" After arguing over who would get the last word, Cyrus and Parton finished out the tune on a strong note.

Parton and Cyrus served as co-hosts as they rang in the new year together, and they performed other tunes such as "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You." They also entertained audiences with jokes and skits throughout the show. Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party featured other performances with Sia, Paris Hilton, David Byrne, Liily, Swae Lee and Fletcher. Saturday Night Live actors Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman also appeared. Cyrus hosted the NYE special for the second year in a row. Former SNL actor Pete Davidson joined her as a host on the show last year.

