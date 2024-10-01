Mike Wolfe Allegedly Apologized To Frank Fritz And Wanted Him Back On 'American Pickers' Before Death

American Pickers are mourning the death of Frank Fritz and what could have been. Fritz and Mike Wolfe allegedly made amends following a very public fallout.

Fritz exited the show in 2020 after needing back surgery. He publicly blasted Wolfe for forcing him out during his health challenges and not reaching out as he battled Grohn's disease. Fritz said, "He didn't call me and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

However, after Fritz had a stroke in 2022, Wolfe had a change of heart. Sources said that Wolfe was trying to be a better friend to Fritz. He was "trying to make up for it now by being a better friend."

The source claimed, "They've had a few teary conversations, and Mike's trying harder to be there for his friend. It's slow going, but Frank's doing well, and he's in good spirits."

Likewise, at the time, insiders suggested that Wolfe wanted Fritz back on the show. They said that Wolfe "suggested Frank come on the show for a visit, and that's been a strong motivation point for Frank. Mike and the crew are all for it when Frank feels he's ready. The fans would love it. The show hasn't been the same without Frank."

Frank Fritz Dies

Sadly, that never came to pass. Wolfe confirmed the passing of Fritz in an emotional Instagram post.

Wolfe wrote on Instagram of Fritz, "It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night."

He continued, "I've know Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

Wolfe reflected on their friendship. He wrote, "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."