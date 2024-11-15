Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul In Wild Moment

I don't know what to think about the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight. One part of me wants to believe it's going to be a real match up, while another part of me knows it's a clown show, designed to make both men disgustingly rich. Either way, the buildup has been fun. So, when Tyson slaps Paul during the weigh in, it was just another addition to the entertainment.

The whole build up to this fight has been wild. Hearing that Mike Tyson was coming out of a 19 year retirement to fight Jake Paul was almost beyond belief. Paul isn't a bad fighter, surprisingly, but he's still a nobody professionally. Of all people for Tyson to step back into the ring for, it's an odd choice. I mean, unless you look at the financial gain for the two men.

Either way, they have both played up to their expected roles, injecting some showmanship back into boxing. The slaps Tyson dealt to Jake Paul during the weigh ins was just another part of the show. Both men know how to get the crowds going, and with only one day left before the bout, they're giving it all they got.

Tensions Rise Between Tyson and Paul As They Trade Slaps

Watching the 58-year-old king of the ring square off with the young YouTube sensation over the past few months has been bizarre. I don't know if I should be cringing at the way Paul goads the old man into response, or if it's all scripted.

The set up is clear, Gen X vs Gen Z in an old vs new showdown. Jake is all mouth, and Tyson is an aging champion. This will either be a passing of the torch or a disciplinary spanking. The build up has been huge, and I hope the fight isn't a total demolition. I would hate to see Tyson get floored by the gobby YouTuber, but boy is he old.

The slaps delivered by Tyson are because Jake Paul stood on his toe when they faced off. When asked why he lashed out, Tyson stated, "He stepped on my toe because he is a f—ing a-hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose." The big man, who has taken hundreds of blows to the face, was put out by his toe being stood on, apparently.

Jake Paul got what he wanted from the slap, making Tyson look out of control. His whole tactic for the build up has to be characteristically annoying. "He's angry, he's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap buddy, but tomorrow you're gonna get knocked the f-k out. I'm f-king him up, I'm f-king him up. He hits like a bitch. It's personal now. It's personal now. He must die." he screamed into the cameras.

These are big words from the young hopeful. Part of me doesn't want to entertain the circus that's been whipped up, but I know there's no way I'm going to miss it.