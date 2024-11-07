Mike Tyson Ignored Doctor's Advice After Medical Scare To Prepare For Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are going to go at it in the ring if all goes to plan. But Tyson had to ignore the advice of medical professionals to proceed with the match.

You see, Tyson and Paul were supposed to fight much earlier. But Iron Mike ended up suffering a medical emergency while traveling.

He explained, "A week and a half ago I was training and I was doing great. Then I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer, I don't know what is wrong with me. Then coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar."

Tyson was rushed to the ER. That's when doctors made an alarming discovery.

He said, "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous."

Tyson was determined not to die in the hospital. Instead, he said he wanted to die in the ring. He explained, "I just wanted to get out of that f***ing hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."

The doctor explained, "Exercise wise, I would take it slow."

But Tyson hasn't really been taking things slow. Instead, he's ramped up his training for the fight. If all goes to plan, then it will happen on November 15. For the fight, Tyson gave up his marijuana use to abide by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

He also revealed that he gave up sex so he can be at his most dangerous in the fight.

"He only stopped as a means of following all of the rules," his publicist Joann Mignano recently told USA TODAY Sports. "But he is still a strong advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis for his personal well-being and others like him."