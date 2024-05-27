Mike Tyson Experiences Scary Medical Emergency On Flight

Mike Tyson reportedly experienced a scary medical emergency. Reports surfaced that the boxer experienced a medical issue while on a flight.

The initial report said, "Mike Tyson reportedly suffered a 'medical emergency' while boarding a plane last night Before paramedics arrived, an announcement asking for a doctor and a message came on the screens."

Meanwhile, an eyewitness reported on the incident. The flight was two hours late to take off. "Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded," an eyewitness told InTouch Weekly. "Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone's screens."

Prior to the emergency, Tyson posed with pictures for fans.

"There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures," the eyewitness recallsed "He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down."

Mike Tyson Experiences Medical Emergency

"Then our screens said medical assistance needed, and repeated the same thing," the eyewitness added. Tyson was in first class when the incident happened. The eye witness said that stewardess described him as an important passenger. "He was in first class, but we were an exit row," the eyewitness continued. "They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, 'He's a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he's OK.' I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words 'Mike Tyson' and she nodded her head yes."

However, a representative for Tyson said that the boxer is doing well. He experienced a peptic ulcer flare-up.