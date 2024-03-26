Mike Rowe Sends His "Deepest Condolences" to Victims of Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Mike Rowe, a Baltimore native, is sending his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the Baltimore bridge collapse. Rescue crews are searching for six missing people following the wreckage.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a staple of the Baltimore community. Rowe himself reflected on the many times that he drove across and sailed under the bridge. The bridge collapsed after a shipping vessel collided with one of the bridge's support columns on early Tuesday.

On social media, he wrote, "I don't know how many times I've driven across the Francis Scott Key Bridge. A thousand, at least. Probably as many times as I've sailed beneath it. Last time I laid eyes on it, I was standing on the ramparts at Fort McHenry, getting a history lesson from Ranger Vince. I suspect his heart is broken this morning, like so many others. My deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones."

Several of Rowe's fans responded, also giving their condolences and sharing their prayers. One wrote, "How awful for the families and loved ones. How awful for the whole community of Baltimore." Another commented, "You, and your parents, were the first people I thought of this morning. Such a sad unfortunate accident."

Mike Rowe Mourns Baltimore Bridge

The crew of a container ship warned that they had lost power and were adrift. They sent a mayday to Maryland Transportation Authority Police ahead of the crash. Fortunately, authorities were able to clear most of the bridge thanks to the warning. However, six construction workers, who had been repairing potholes on the bridge, are missing. Likewise, two other people were injured in the collapse. One required hospitalization.

"These people are heroes," Gov. Wes Moore said in a morning news conference. "They saved lives last night." Likewise, President Joe Biden said that the city will rebuild the bridge using federal funds. He said, "I expect the Congress to support my effort. This is going to take some time, but the people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with it every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."

Authorities have been using sonar to search the waters following the collapse. The Coast Guard also gave more info on the ship: "A harbor pilot and assistant were onboard and reported power issues, multiple alarms on the bridge, and loss of propulsion prior to the incident."

"This is a tragedy that you could never imagine ... It looked like something out of an action movie," Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference.