Mike Rome Defends Chick-Fil-A From Child Labor Claims

Chick-Fil-A looks to teach the youth some essential skills and important life lessons. One franchise location in Hammond, Louisiana launches their new summer camp. For a $35 fee, children from 5-12 can attend in the middle of July.

Ultimately, the camp captures the experience of working for the fast food giant. In an announcement, they detail some of the activities campers will engage in. Children will "learn how to take a guest order, learn how to bag a guest order, tour the kitchen and box your own nugget and make your own ice dream cone or cup." As a bonus, kids will also get to meet the Chick-Fil-A mascot.

Parents aren't feeling this endeavor. They're arguing the local franchise is exploiting the kids by putting them through a training regime without any incentive. It's supposed to be fun but it's basically just work. Regardless, the event sold out in 7 minutes. Moreover, they get a big name seal of approval.

Mike Rowe Backs Chick-Fil-A Summer Camp

The host of Dirty Jobs Mike Rowe reacts to the Louisiana Chick-Fil-A controversy on Fox News' Varney & Co. He commends the restaurant for taking the next step in teaching children what the workforce could look like. "What did we think was going to happen when we took Home Ec, shop, and basic financial literacy out of the public schools? Sooner or later, somebody is going to step up and say, 'we have to inculcate these ideas into the next generation,'" he says.

Similarly, Rowe believes this is a great opportunity for the next generation to learn what to expect when they grow up. "If Chick-fil-A is going to be part of leading that charge, God bless them," he states. "There's somebody [that] has to step in to do this. Soft skills, basic common sense, all of that stuff is still for sale and, sadly, lacking."