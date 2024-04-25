Mike Pinder, Last Living Moody Blues Co-Founder, Has Died At 82

It's a sad day for classic rock fans. Mike Pinder, the last living Moody Blues co-founder, has died at 82. With Pinder's passing, there's no original founders left. Pinder's death comes after singer Denny Laine's last year.

"Very sad news, the last of the original lineup of the Moody Blues has passed away," wrote Laine's widow on social media. "He is now reunited with Denny, Ray, Graeme and Clint; what a joyous reunion that must be."

Meanwhile, guitarist John Lodge, who joined the band later but has been a mainstay, sent his condolences to Pinder's family. He expressed sadness for the musician's passing. "All the love possible goes out from the Lodge family to Mike's family today," Lodge wrote. The musician reportedly died surrounded by his family. The family didn't reveal a cause of death.

"Michael's family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully," Pinder's family said in a statement. "His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart."

Mike Pinder Has Died

The statement continued: "He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, "Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground." His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come."

Meanwhile, former colleague Justin Hayward offered his own thoughts and prayers. Hayward was also a longtime mainstay of the band. He contributed to vocals and guitars to the Moody Blues from 1966 to 2018. Taking to social media, he offered his condolences, "Mike was a natural-born musician who could play any style of music with warmth and love. His re-imagining and rebuilding (literally) of the Mellotron gave us our identifiable early sound. He was a huge part of my own musical journey. My sincere condolences to his loving and devoted family."